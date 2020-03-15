Coronavirus crisis: Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone play with dogs, get bored at home as they practise social distancing

bollywood

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 12:43 IST

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone are doing the right thing amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world. They have decided to stay home and avoid large gatherings or nights out with friends, as recommended by health organisations.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared pictures of herself with her dog Gino, cuddling and playing at home. “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames,” she captioned the post.

Sunny, however, is not having the best time sitting at home. She, too, shared a video of herself feeling bored while listening to a song. “The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine,” she wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, even Twinkle Khanna had shared a post about how she was spending her time amid all the social distancing. She shared a photo of herself and daughter Nitara reading books and keeping themselves entertained. “There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming #MeAndMine #bookwormbaby #loveinthetimeofcorona,” she wrote.

Reality show star and John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen is spending her days by baking cakes. “She baked a red velvet cake with a tonne of icing and shared the whole process on Instagram stories.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 93. So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country.Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people and killing more than 5000. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

