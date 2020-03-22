Varun Dhawan joins 5pm applause with family, Kapil Sharma holds concert in his balcony with Mika Singh. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 20:20 IST

Bollywood personalities such as Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma and Karan Johar on Sunday came out on their balconies as part of PM Narendra Modi’s janta curfew. They give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to share videos of his mini concert in his balcony with singer Mika Singh. Kapil played the drums while Mika pumped up the crowd. A video also showed Kapil holding his newborn daughter in his arms.

Ranvir Shorey also shared a video from a flight. Though the flight was carrying just a couple of passengers, they and the flight crew did applaud at 5pm. “There were only about 10-15 of us on the aircraft, but we still paid tribute. #5baje5minute,” he wrote in his tweet.

There were only about 10-15 of us on the aircraft, but we still paid tribute. #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/a0GOi4gYUf — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 22, 2020

Mangeshkar, who was one of the first celebrities to tweet her gratitude, said this post was for all the selfless people protecting the citizens of this country amid coronavirus outbreak. “Namaskar. I express my gratitude and salute to all the selfless people protecting us like our doctors, nurses, hospital staff and our police, municipal corporation employees and our able government,” the legendary singer said.

Producer Karan Johar posted a video on Instagram showing his family celebrate “the unity of spirit and resilience”. “Today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus... #IndiaFightsCorona,” Karan captioned the clip.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of his family standing in their balcony playing cymbals and ringing bells to show their appreciation, appealing to the public that Janata Curfew is not a one-time affair. “#JANTACURFEW we will have to do this for longer. Everyone who is my age please keep your parents safe. I applaud the heroes fighting this virus,” he wrote, South star Nagarjuna said it was “incredible” to see India united this evening in the fight against coronavirus.

“THANK YOU to EACH AND EVERY ONE of you who are selflessly serving and saving us .. our heartfelt gratitude love and respect to all of you and your families. May God keep all of you super safe. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona #JanataCurfew #ThankYouFrontLiners,” added Madhavan.

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover thanked the medical and scientific community for their tireless efforts. “A disease that knows no borders can only be defeated by people who believe in no borders - the doctors and scientific community. Hope the world and respective nations back you with all their resources, compassion, and sensibility. Thank you. #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic,” Grover wrote.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also thanked the “real heroes”. “... the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #IndiaFightsCorona,” he said.

Another South star Allu Arjun shared a video of him and his family clapping standing near their garden. “Spl thanks to all the Doctors,Nurses,Police,Army and many more serving the society. Gratitude. #jantacurfew,” he captioned the clip.

“Salute to all our brothers and sisters in health care and emergency services, who are selflessly leading this fight against #COVID19,” wrote NTR Jr alongside a video of him ringing a bell with his son.

Actor Sushmita Sen called the ringing and clapping “the optimistic sound of life”. “Stay positive & the virus will be negative! I love you guys! #coronawarriors #emergencyserviceworkers #selflesshealers #God,” she wrote on Instagram.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on the PM’s appeal for a ‘janta curfew’ to help check the spread of coronavirus.

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualty from Bihar, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all train passenger and inter-state bus services till March 31 in unprecedented steps to contain the spread of the infection.

