Hema Malini tells Kapil Sharma how Dharmendra booked an entire hospital for her

bollywood

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:44 IST

Actors Hema Malini and Esha Deol shot for a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show which will air this weekend. Among the things they talked about, Hema told host and comedian Kapil Sharma how Dharmendra had booked an entire hospital for her, reported Mumbai Mirror. She also spoke about how she had dozed off while speaking to him over phone.

“Yes, it’s true, during the deliveries of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans.” Hema also mentioned how her mother had barred her from entering the kitchen and wanted Hema to focus on her dancing career. It was only after Esha and Ahana were born and later when they complained that they wanted food cooked by their mother that she decided to learn cooking. Incidentally, the first thing she learnt was bread poha. Hema also added that she learnt most of her cooking during her vacations abroad.

Both Hema and Esha will appear on this weekend’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Esha reportedly spoke about her book Amma Mia which has all the insights, advice and recipes passed down from one mother to another. Kapil reportedly asked Hema if she had learnt any Punjabi cuisine, to which Hema replied that she hadn’t. She added that when he comes to her place, he loves to have idli and sambhar. To this, Kapil jokingly said, he does it out of love.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor defends Kanika Kapoor: ‘She came back on 9th. India wasn’t self isolating but playing Holi’

There was once a time when Hema dozed off while speaking to Dharmendra. Explaining the scenario, Hema said how back then the only mode of communication was the telephone. Once, when she was in a deep discussion with him but dozed off. “During that time, I was constantly shooting throughout the night and because of which I was too tired and slept while talking to Dharamji.”

“Pyaar bhari baatein, ek certain time tak thik lagi hain and then you start to feel bored... agar Dharamji yeh sunenge toh unhe bahot bura lagega (Romantic conversation feels good till a certain time, after that one starts to get bored. If Dharamji hears this he will feel bad),” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more