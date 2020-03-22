e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone tells Varun Dhawan why she is ‘always in a night suit’ and it’s not what you expect

Deepika Padukone tells Varun Dhawan why she is ‘always in a night suit’ and it’s not what you expect

As Deepika Padukone keeps the world updated about how she is spending self-isolation amid coronavirus crisis, Varun Dhawan has a valid question for her.

bollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Varun Dhawan wants to know why Deepika Padukone is always in a night suit.
Varun Dhawan wants to know why Deepika Padukone is always in a night suit.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone seems to be in the second week of her self-quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic but making sure that her productivity doesn’t go down. The actor has been sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram, helpfully titled, “Productivity in the time of COVID-19” where she details how she is spending her time.

However, Varun Dhawan had a valid question on her attire in the last few posts. “Why you always in a night suit?” he asked on Saturday’s post shared by Deepika. To this, Deepika replied, “Varun Dhawan, coz then I can comfortably sleep (indicating with an emoji) anytime!”

 

Deepika, like colleagues Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor, has been sharing her diet and wellness tips. Her latest ‘productivity’ post had her drinking a glass full of juice and eating watermelon.

On Sunday, Deepika wrote she will be following janta curfew on Sunday. She wrote: “A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March between 7 am to 9 pm and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5 pm! Jai Hind.”

 

Not just Deepika, her husband Ranveer Singh is also in self-quarantine in Mumbai. He has also been giving us a peek into what life looks like during coronavirus. Ranveer’s 83 recently announced that it is being postponed due to the pandemic; Deepika also has a cameo in the film. She plays Romi Dev while Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s victory in the ’83 cricket World Cup. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and was supposed to release in April.

