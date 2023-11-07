‘It was something very…,’ BTS' Jungkook opens up to Jimmy Fallon about falling asleep during Weverse live stream

BTS’ Jungkook unveiled his solo debut album, Golden, on November 3. The k-pop star appearedon The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon to promote the release of the album. The event was fun-filled, with Jungkook performing the album’s lead track Standing Next To You, shaking a leg with Jimmy, and eating pizza. The highly-anticipated episode was broadcasted live on Monday, November 6, at 11:35 pm ET. Jimmy Fallon humorously addressed the incident, showing a photo of Jungkook sleeping during the live stream (@FallonTonight/X)

A moment in the show that drew laughter from the audience was when Jimmy asked Jungkook about him sleeping during a live stream earlier this year. Back then, the BTS membersstarted a live stream on Weverse at 7 am. Jungkook spoke to his audience from his bed initially, saying, “If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy."

Jungkook soon dozed off in his bed and kept sleeping for about 20 minutes as six million people watched him.

Jimmy humorously addressed the incident, showing a photo of Jungkook sleeping during the live stream. “This is my favourite thing you did,” Jimmy told Jungkook. “You fell asleep.” The audience was heard bursting into laughter.

“Did you feel sleepy going in? What happened?” Jimmy asked.

“It was something very unexpected,” Jungkook said with a smile. “It’s a little embarrassing.”

“I think it’s so funny, I think it’s great,” Jimmy laughed. “I’m going to try this.”

‘I’m ready to watch it my whole life’

The Tonight Show posted a clip of this conversation on X, and Jungkook’s fans flooded the comment section. “Some of my best memories are watching Jungkook live on Weverse... sleeping is no exception,” one user wrote. “ “And we were being so very quiet too while watching him sleep, didn't want to wake him up,” said one user, while another wrote, “one of the most cutest and precious jungkook moments ever.”

“I am proud to say that I was one of those 6 million, and it was such a memorable time. It shows the trust Jungkook has for ARMY,” one user said, while another joked, “When he mentioned Weverse I knew exactly where he was going with it”. “Ah I love that live and I’m ready to watch it my whole life,” one user said.