Drake's 6-year-old son Adonis releases debut single ‘My Man Freestyle’

Recently, Drake's six-year-old son Adonis Graham released his debut single titled, ‘My Man Freestyle’. The song is produced by Lil E$$o and is an extended version of Adonis' verse on ‘Daylight’ which is a song featured on Drake's latest album ‘For All The Dogs’. The rapper shared the music video for his son's track earlier today on his Instagram account. Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick also made a special cameo in the video. In the track, Adonis raps lines like “saying hi to my dad,” and “playing on my iPad.” Adonis Graham released his debut single(Instagram/@champagnepapi)

The music video for ‘My Man Freestyle’ shows the 6-year-old budding rapper giving a pep talk to his fellow basketball team members. He inspires his teammates with statements like, “We just have to work harder,” and “We have to play better.” Towards the end of the video, Drake himself makes a cameo alongside Adonis during the post-game press conference scene. The picture of a red-eyed dog drawn on the ‘For All The Dogs’ cover was designed by Adonis, as revealed by his father back in September.

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson discusses Israel-Gaza crisis, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make surprise cameos

However, it is not the first time that Adonis has appeared alongside his father. In the music video for ‘8AM in Charlotte’ the six-year-old rapper appeared as a part of a pre-song cameo, in which Drake asked him about his drawings. The rapper first made his son's pictures public in 2020 via his Instagram account. Notably, Adonis joined Drake on stage at the Billboards Music Awards in 2021. Fans took to social media to congratulate the young MC for his all debut single. An X user wrote, “Very good try. Keep rocking Adonis,” while another commented, “lil man was making more sense than a lot of these today’s rappers.”