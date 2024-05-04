Megalopolis teaser: Francis Ford Coppola pushes Adam Driver to the edge in time-defying first look at passion project

Director Francis Ford Coppola finally revealed the first teaser of his “passion project”, Megalopolis, which had been decades in the making, on April 4 (IST). His ambitious star-studded project of the year, which is expected to premiere at Cannes 2024, is dedicated to his late wife, Eleanor. Adam Driver in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.(Instagram )

Celebrating her memory on her birthday, May 4, he extended the film's first footage as a “gift on her behalf” to the world. Hopping on Instagram, the New Hollywood film movement pioneer wrote, “Megalopolis has always been a film dedicated to my dear wife Eleanor. I really had hoped to celebrate her birthday together this May 4th. But sadly that was not to be, so let me share with everyone a gift on her behalf.”

At 84 years old, the legendary filmmaker has finally pulled his cinematic marvel of epic proportions out of the bag after shutting it back into the closet despite beginning his experiments on the science-fiction project in the 1980s.

The first sneak peek of the film catches Adam Driver's Cesar in action, presumably detecting the extent of his time-defying abilities. Dangerously pushing his luck, Driver's character nearly hangs off the ledge of a skyscraper in New York in mid-air as he commands time to stop.

Watch the first Megalopolis teaser

Expectedly scheduled to premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024, Coppola's sci-fi drama features an ensemble cast. Adam Driver leads the longtime passion project as an idealist hoping to rebuild New York City as a sustainable utopia after a devastating accident.

Alongside him, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman join in the epic story as exceptional talents.

The Godfather director has truly owned the multi-hyphenate responsibilities for his big-budget project. The self-financed film reportedly has a budget of around $120m. Evidently, he's left no stone unturned in his highly anticipated movie's production after facing an unrelenting stretch of past cancellations and delays. Coppola last flaunted his directorial finesse in the 2011 horror flick Twixt.

Already branded as a “crazy” and “uncommercial” venture, Megalopolis has yet to score US and the UK distributors. Meanwhile, on the French side of the business, distribution company Le Pacte picked up the project.