Francis Ford Coppola releases first still of Cannes-bound Megalopolis

PTI |
May 01, 2024 02:21 PM IST

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis stars Adam Driver and will have a premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

Master filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has shared the first official image of his highly anticipated film Megalopolis, set to premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (Also read: Francis Ford Coppola's passion project Megalopolis to vie for Palme d'Or at Cannes)

Adam Driver and Natalie Emmanuel in Megalopolis.
Adam Driver and Natalie Emmanuel in Megalopolis.

Megalopolis is set in a futuristic city, much like the Roman Empire, and follows an architect named Caesar, played by Adam Driver, who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia, following a disaster.

The first look

In the first still from the sci-fi epic film, Driver's Caesar can be seen studying plans to rebuild the City of New Rome, while Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the socialite daughter of Mayor Cicero, looks on.

Coppola, known for The Godfather franchise, The Conversation, and Apocalypse Now, shared the image on his official Instagram page on Tuesday.

"This is the first official image of @megalopolisfilm to be released publicly. It brings me joy to share a glimpse of what is to come..." he captioned the post.

About Megalopolis

The movie, Coppola's long-term passion project and self-funded feature, will screen in the Competition segment in Cannes on May 17 in a gala premiere at the annual festival.

Megalopolis also stars Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman, and Talia Shire. Coppola directed, wrote and produced the film, with Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch and Michael Bederman attached as producers.

In an interview with The Face, when Adam was asked to tell a little about his character Caesar in Megalopolis, he responded by saying: “He’s a visionary. He’s very much Francis [Ford Coppola], in a way, where he’s investigated every way of how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me – and one that reflects Francis.”

'It’s kind of undefinable, which feels very general until you watch the movie. Then my answer will be perfect. There’s not a lot of precedent for it and it’s wild on a big scale, which is what’s really unique about it," he added.

Francis Ford Coppola releases first still of Cannes-bound Megalopolis
