Adam Driver says his Megalopolis character is inspired by director Francis Ford Coppola

Adam Driver's next film Megalopolis is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is directed by Academy Award-winner Francis Ford Coppola, who even self-financed the project. In a new interview with The Face, Adam spilled beans about his character in the movie for the first time and said that it resembles in many ways to the director himself. (Also read: Cameron Diaz 'feels beyond lucky' to become mom to second baby at 51) Adam Driver talked about his next film Megalopolis.

What Adam said

In the interview, when Adam was asked to tell a little about his character Caesar in Megalopolis, he responded by saying: “He’s a visionary. He’s very much Francis [Ford Coppola], in a way, where he’s investigated every way of how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me – and one that reflects Francis.”

Furthermore, he also added about his experience working in the film, without spilling any details about the plot and themes. 'It’s kind of undefinable, which feels very general until you watch the movie. Then my answer will be perfect. There’s not a lot of precedent for it and it’s wild on a big scale, which is what’s really unique about it," he added.

More details

Apart from Adam, Megalopolis boasts a huge ensemble cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Forest Whitaker, Dustin Hoffman, Chloe Fineman, Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Schwartzman, and Jon Voight. The official Instagram account of the film also shared the first look last month.

The official logline for the upcoming film reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love.” Coppola has directed several acclaimed films which include Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, The Rainmaker, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and The Outsiders.

Adam was last seen in Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann. He played the character of Enzo Ferrari, while Penélope Cruz played his wife Laura Ferrari. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and released in December.

