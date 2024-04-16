Viral: Flat croissants are the new culinary craze!

What is it about airy, flaky croissants and the fun possibilities they offer! The little French pastry has been a viral wonder from the days of the cronut made by Dominic Ansel to cube croissants, cruffins, last year's ice-crones which were a huge dessert mashup on TikTok and the more recent crookie. And now, there's another trend that will leave you wanting more. Flat croissants are the hot new rage on Instagram, along with 74.3M views on TikTok, too!

Go flat FTW! The new take on croissants is churning up a viral storm! (Instagram)

With a unique flat appearance, buttery taste and fun flavours, it's ;grabbing the spotlight (Instagram)

Like it's name, this croissant appears smashed and is glazed with honey and sugar as well as interesting fillings, making for a fun amalgamation of textures and tastes. Ever since the flat treat surfaced in Seoul, it has gone viral on social media, sparking off a culinary craze from New York to London and Tokyo. Let's delve into it...

How its made

First having come about as a hack to save a day-old pastry, flat croissants have caught everyone's fancy! The recipe sees the croissant first flattened with a rolling pin or another heavy weight or made via the sheet tray method where the dough is pressed between parchment sheets and baked. It is then cooked in a buttery skillet until it is crispy on each side and caramelised with brown sugar or honey to turn into a delicious, buttery, dessert. It is then removed, cooled and ice cream is added to it.



Foodies are having fun with a variety of flavour dippings (Instagram)



Of course, the flavour possibilities are immense here as the craze sees chefs and other foodies dipping flat croissants into strawberry, chocolate, matcha, mango, pistachio, etc.

One Instagram user wanted it with cheese, while another netizen on Twitter called it an abomination and a third added, "Stop hating on the #viral #flatcroissant".