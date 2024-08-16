Malaika Arora rocks two glam looks as she hangs out with Karan Johar, attends Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Pics

Malaika Arora is in Melbourne, Australia, to attend the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She took to Instagram to post pictures from her time there. The photos show Malaika rocking two glamorous ensembles. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu looks bewitching in a black cut-out dress and bold red lips. It is worth ₹32k) Malaika Arora is in Melbourne for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. (Instagram )

Malaika Arora attends the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Malaika Arora is in Melbourne to attend IFFM. The star shared a photo album documenting her first day in the Australian city with the caption, “Hello Melbourne. Day1 #iffm @iffmelbourne.” The post features pictures of Malaika hanging out with Karan Johar and exploring tourist haunts in Melbourne, as well as a group photo featuring Karan, Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, Kabir Khan, and others. She also shared images of her dazzling ethnic look for the festival's opening night.

Malaika Arora explores Melbourne in a tweed blazer and skirt set

Malaika's OOTD for exploring Melbourne with Karan Johar was a co-ord tweed blazer and skirt set in the beige shade. While the jacket has an oversized fitting, notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, an open front, and curved hems, the pleated mini skirt features a low waistline and a black leather belt embellishment.

Malaika styled the tweed blazer and skirt set with a black cropped blouse featuring a ribbed design, a turtle neckline, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. She accessorised the look with a red handbag and black leather thigh-high boots. Lastly, minimal makeup and a messy low bun rounded off the look.

Malaika Arora wears a red saree for the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne opening night. (Instagram )

Malaika Arora wears a saree for IFFM opening night

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dressed Malaika in a sindoori red saree for the opening night of IFFM. The nine yards from Jayanti Reddy Couture features a pre-pleated silhouette and a pallu draped on the shoulder that cascades into a floor-sweeping train. She paired the saree with a statement blouse adorned in zari embroidery, quarter-length sleeves, and a deep neckline.

Malaika wore the saree with statement jewellery, including a choker necklace, a multi-layered Kundan necklace, bangles, kadhas, and earrings. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose gold eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, berry lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a centre-parted bun.