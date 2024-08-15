Taapsee Pannu looks bewitching in a black cut-out dress and bold red lips. It is worth 32k

Taapsee Pannu attended the premiere of her film Khel Khel Mein in Mumbai last night along with her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. Taapsee wore a sultry black dress to the event. She looked bewitching in the ensemble. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's refreshing saree looks to support husband Mathias Boe at Paris Olympics should inspire you. Pics) Taapsee Pannu wore a black cut-out dress for Khel Khel Mein premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Decoding Taapsee Pannu's attire for the Khel Khel Mein premiere

Taapsee Pannu wore a black halter-neck dress to the premiere of Khel Khel Mein. The actor embraced the femme fatale aesthetic for the occasion with her sultry dress and striking makeup. The sleeveless ensemble features a halter neckline with an attached bralette that has a twisted design and a plunging detail. Additionally, the bodice cut-out showing Taapsee's toned midriff, a flared skirt, and a figure-skimming fit completed the design elements.

Taapsee Pannu poses for the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Taapse accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making additions, including a red Gucci Jackie 1961 mini shoulder bag, gold hoop earrings, pearl earcuffs, a bracelet, rings, and Jimmy Choo tassel pumps. Meanwhile, pink eye shadow, siren red lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, and a messy hairdo completed the glam picks.

What is the price of Taapsee's dress?

Taapsee's halter neck dress is from the shelves of the clothing brand The Frankie Shop. It is called the Beaufille Baes Halter Dress. Adding the dress to your wardrobe will cost you ₹32,080 (€347) approximately.

The price of Taapsee Pannu's black dress. (The Frankie Shop)

About Taapsee Pannu

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, was released in cinemas today, August 15. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

Besides Khel Khel Mein, Taapsee was recently seen in Netflix's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film also starred Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. It is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba and released on August 9 on Netflix.