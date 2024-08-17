Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 full winners list: 12th Fail is Best Film, Kartik Aaryan declared Best Actor
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 winners were announced on Friday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official account of IFFM shared the list.
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024: Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won Best Film, while Kartik Aaryan was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award at IFFM 2024 for his film Chandu Champion. Director Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was honoured with the Best Film Critics' Choice Award. Also read: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes selfie with Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji; see pic
Dunki, AR Rahman and Ram Charan win awards
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki won the Equality in Cinema award. Telugu actor Ram Charan was named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture, while music composer AR Rahman won an award for Excellence in Cinema.
IFFM 2024 kicked off on August 15 with several Indian films, web shows, actors, and directors gracing the event. IFFM 2024 was inaugurated with an official press conference attended by Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, and others. The festival will celebrate Indian films from August 15 to August 25.
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 winners were announced on their official X handle on Friday. Check out who won what:
Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion
Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku
Best Film: 12th Fail
Best Director: Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja
Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan
Best Film Critics Choice: Laapataa Ladies
Best Series: Kohhra
Equality in Cinema: Dunki
Best Film from the Subcontinent: The Red Suitcase
People’s Choice: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman
Breakout Film Of The Year: Amar Singh Chamkila
Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav
Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal
Best Performance Female Series: Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher
Best Performance Male Series: Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2
Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma for Rapture
Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich
Short Film Competition Special Mention: Sandeep Raj for Echo
