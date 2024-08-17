Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 full winners list: 12th Fail is Best Film, Kartik Aaryan declared Best Actor

Dunki, AR Rahman and Ram Charan win awards

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki won the Equality in Cinema award. Telugu actor Ram Charan was named Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture, while music composer AR Rahman won an award for Excellence in Cinema.

IFFM 2024 kicked off on August 15 with several Indian films, web shows, actors, and directors gracing the event. IFFM 2024 was inaugurated with an official press conference attended by Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, and others. The festival will celebrate Indian films from August 15 to August 25.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 winners were announced on their official X handle on Friday. Check out who won what:

Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku

Best Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja

Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan

Best Film Critics Choice: Laapataa Ladies

Best Series: Kohhra

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Best Film from the Subcontinent: The Red Suitcase

People’s Choice: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman

Breakout Film Of The Year: Amar Singh Chamkila

Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Best Performance Female Series: Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Performance Male Series: Arjun Mathur for Made in Heaven Season 2

Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma for Rapture

Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for The Vegemite Sandwich

Short Film Competition Special Mention: Sandeep Raj for Echo