Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes selfie with Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji; see pic

Bollywood twist at Australian Parliament

Rani also commemorated 50 years of Yash Raj Films by launching a Yash Chopra stamp at the Australian Parliament as part of the fest. It was followed by a speech by Rani and Karan at the Parliament in Canberra.

It was following that the Australian Prime Minister took a selfie with the Indian stars. In the selfie, all are beaming with joy. The smiley selfie with Karan, Rani , Minister Tim Watts and Mitu Bhowmick Lange (Festival Director, IFFM) was clicked at the Australian Parliament House.

For the outing, Rani picked an elegant off white saree, while Karan looked smart in his suit.

Expressing her excitement on being present at the event, Rani said, “I’m truly honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House.

“This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has been a catalyst for bringing India and Australia closer to each other by championing cultural and creative ties for 15 years now. I’m proud to see the festival grow from strength to strength year on year and act as a bridge connecting the best creative minds of India and Australia,” added the actor, who is married to Yash’s son and producer Aditya Chopra.

Honour Yash Chopra’s legacy

The special stamp honours Yash Chopra's cinematic legacy, his contributions to Indian cinema, and his role in taking Hindi cinema global. Yash was also the first Patron of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The event took place on Tuesday, ahead of the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is slated to commence from August 15.

Talking about the event, festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said, “This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the Late Yash ji's stamp. His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come. It is our absolute honour to have Rani with us here on this special landmark day to honour his legacy. This is an iconic moment for us because Yash Ji was our first festival patron and a huge support system. The launch of his stamp is us dedicating the 15th year to him with this commemorative stamp.”