Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament ahead of IFFM: Proud and thrilled

In a historic first, actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Karan Johar are set to address the Australian Parliament on August 13, ahead of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar will address the Australian Parliament on August 13.

The duo, who will discuss the role Indian cinema has played in bridging cultural and geographical divides, say they are “thrilled” to be a part of this “landmark moment” for the Indian film fraternity.

Mukerji, reflecting on the honour, says it’s a “milestone moment” and she’s “proud” to represent the Indian film industry at the Australian Parliament and “speak about the rich history of cinema that we have offered to the world at large”.

“It would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema,” Mukerji says, adding, “Indian cinema comprising Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Hindi, and others, is right now at the forefront of shaping pop culture worldwide with our talent, our films making a mark globally.”

Also Read: Ahead of My Melbourne IFFM premiere, Onir says ‘films like ours are not valued enough in India’

The 46-year-old further says that Indian films “bring a lot of joy to the world”, and “a lot of colour in people’s lives”.

“As an entertainer, I have always loved to see people going on a journey with the emotions that our cinema has to offer. I’m humbled to represent my country which is so diverse and its cinema reflective of each different culture at the Australian Parliament,” Mukerji adds.

Meanwhile, Johar, noting the global impact of India films, shares his excitement and says he’s “thrilled to be a part of this historic event and to celebrate the incredible journey of Indian cinema”.

“It’s incredible to see how far the stories we as an industry create travels, and this moment is a testament to the growing influence of the cultural impact of Indian cinema.” the 52-year-old says, adding. “I’m grateful to the house, the members of the parliament for extending this invite and to have me represent the rich legacy of cinema and storytelling.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which begins on August 15, will feature the release of a stamp honoring the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, marking the festival’s commencement.