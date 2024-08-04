When Rani Mukerji said 'every girl lusts after a man': Falling in love with a man because of his smell is…

Rani Mukerji has starred in many romantic films in her long film career – from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). In a 2012 interview with Rediff, Rani was asked what was going on in her mind when she did the Dreamum Wakeupum song in Aiyyaa as the racy number was quite a departure from her screen image. Also read | Aiyyaa not woman-centric: Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from Aiyyaa.

'Why does a woman have to be ashamed of fantasies?'

She responded with, “Nothing, really! Every girl lusts after a man. It is not new. It is just that they don't talk about it openly. I guess all women will identify with it. I don't portray characters that are not connected with reality. When Sachin Kundalkar (director, Aiyyaa) came to me, he told me that in every Bollywood film, the woman is always the object of desire. So why not a man? Why does a woman have to be ashamed of even acknowledging her fantasies? He said he wanted to change that notion with this film. I felt if younger directors are coming with such unique concepts, it is the responsibility of actors like us to encourage them.”

‘Smell plays an important role in our day-to-day lives’

When asked if 'the idea of a girl falling for a man because of the way he smells prompted her to sign the film', Rani had said, "Yes, absolutely! A girl falling in love with a man because of his smell is a very unique concept. I have done countless romantic films but nobody ever came up to me with such a different story. If you watch it, you'll realise it is a very realistic concept. Smell plays an important role in our day-to-day lives but we don't think about it so much. From using air-freshners in our rooms to not wanting to sit next to the person who has body odour, we are acutely aware of smells around us. When there is a person who smells nice, you want to be in their company. So I feel, Aiyyaa is a very real concept but it sounds a bit strange."

The story of Aiyyaa revolves around a Marathi girl, Meenakshi Deshpande (Rani), whose parents are looking for a suitable groom for her. She falls in love with a Tamilian boy, essayed by Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.