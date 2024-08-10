Ahead of My Melbourne IFFM premiere, Onir says ‘films like ours are not valued enough in India’

Filmmaker Onir, known for his work in promoting open discussions about gender identity and sexuality, is now taking his vision to a global audience. He has partnered with directors Rima Das, Kabir Khan, and Imtiaz Ali for My Melbourne, an anthology that highlights stories celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, disability, and gender diversity. It will be premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 15. Filmmaker Onir

“I knew the producer of the film and I was associated with the project right from the conception. I knew they are putting together something across countries. My entire segment (in My Melbourne) is about migrant experiences,” says Onir, known for directing films such as Pine Cone (2023), I Am (2010) and My Brother Nikhil (2005).

Speaking further about the film, the 55-year-old says, “My Melbourne I feel is different. I don't see it as a small film. It has names like Kabir (Khan) and Imtiaz (Ali) attached.”

But as a filmmaker, who is frequently invited to showcase his work at international festivals, does he receive more acclaim abroad than in his own country given his films tackle unconventional themes and subjects? Onir replies, “The festival support helps, be it on OTT platforms or theatres. Films like ours unfortunately aren't valued enough in our country, as much as they are valued abroad. However, if people like the film, they will come. It's more true for people like me, who make films with small budgets.”

He adds, "Rima and I might be more festival kind of filmmakers, whose works are more festival-centric. How Kabir and Imtiaz shoot their films... I don't think this one (My Melbourne) would need a festival's stamp of approval."

Meanwhile, Onir reveals he has another film which will screen at IFFM. “It is a short Kashmiri film made by one of my students. I am so happy and proud,” Onir wraps up without revealing further details about the project.