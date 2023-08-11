Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023: 'Well done, more power to him'

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are currently at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. In a new video from the festival that is being widely shared online, Karan Johar was seen giving a speech, where he praises Kartik Aaryan for his films, including Satyaprem Ki Katha and wished 'more power to him.' Earlier in 2021, there were reports of a fallout between the two after Kartik opted out of Dostana 2. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan opens up on the box office failure of Shehzada: ‘I would not do a remake’) Karan Johar posed with Kartik Aaryan at the event.

What Karan Johar said

In a new video that has been shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Karan Johar was seen talking about Kartik Aaryan, who was present at the panel. Karan started by joking about him getting married by the end of the festival, referring to a fan who proposed him after the screening of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha at the festival.

Karan then added, "Kartik's films have deeply resonated with the country and has always brought in so much fervour back to the cinema halls. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always continue. Well done, Kartik."

When a fan proposed to Kartik

Meanwhile, at the screening of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha in Melbourne, a female fan told Kartik, "I know I'll never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but... will you marry me?" The question brings a smile on Kartik's face and leaves him speechless for a few seconds. The fan eventually asks Kartik for a hug and the actor agrees immediately. The actor shared the incident on his Instagram page. "Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi, Mummy se pooch ke batata hu (Here, I was left speechless. I will ask my mother and tell you.)," he wrote as the caption.

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which starred him alongside Kiara Advani. The film released on June 29 and emerged as a box office hit. He has Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's latest film as a director, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani released on July 28. The family drama, starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra received critical acclaim as well as good box office numbers.

