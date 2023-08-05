Kartik Aaryan opens up on the box office failure of Shehzada: ‘I would not do a remake’

Kartik Aaryan is finally sharing his thoughts on the poor box office performance of his film Shehzada, which released earlier this year in Februray. In a new interview with BBC Asian Network, Kartik said that he will not do a 'remake' film in his career again. Shehzada was the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. (Also read: Kartik Aryan dons a uniform, unveils first look from Chandu Champion) Kartik Aaryan in a still from Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada.

What Kartik said

In an interview with BBC Asian Network in London, Kartik said, “I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake, I would not do a remake film. This is actually the first time that I was doing, the first time that I was actually experiencing something, I was doing it on camera, on screen, so it was a different experience. While filming, I didn’t realise it, but I realised that later on that this was something that people have already seen and I don’t see them watching it again, spending money and going to the theaters to watch the same thing again. So I got a big perspective.”

Kartik on remakes

Kartik then shared that he will not do a remake again and added, “It is a big thing, because every now and then a remake arrives, you know, there’s a script, which is a remake. But I’ve decided that I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has done.”

About Shehzada

Shehzada was helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Besides Kartik, the film starred Kriti Sanon in the lead. It also had Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. Shehzada marked Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Certain things have been updated for a Hindi audience, but this too remains a hero-driven feature. Shehzada, with its over-the-top production design, and catchy musical numbers by Pritam, is far too loud to leave an impact. At 145 minutes, it isn't exactly boring, but it does lag as it drags out the parentage issue." The film opened to poor reviews and failed to get the expected box office response. It collected a total of ₹32.02 crores in India.

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which starred him alongside Kiara Advani. The film released on June 29 and emerged as a box office hit. He has Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail