Kartik Aaryan reacts as Olympic winner Manu Bhaker praises his Chandu Champion performance: 'These are moments I'll…'

Kartik Aaryan has responded after star shooter Manu Bhaker gave a shout-out to the actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Manu shared her photo watching the film on her television and also penned a note. (Also Read | OTT releases this week: Chandu Champion, Indian 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and more) Manu Bhaker praised Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Manu praises Kartik

Manu wrote, "Finally, the Olympics have ended and I saw #ChanduChampion as soon as I got home and this film turned out much more relatable than I thought. The prep, struggles, failure but never giving up.. Hats off to @kartikaaryan for playing this role so effortlessly. Being an athlete myself, I know it's not easy... Especially the prep sequence.. You deserve a medal for this !!"

Kartik thanks Manu

Reacting to this, Kartik reposted Manu's story on his own Instagram, expressing his gratitude with a heartfelt message. He said, "Wow !!! Thank you @bhakermanu These are the moments I will always cherish, when a real Champion like you showers praise on our labour of love! #ChanduChampion Love and respect for making every Indian proud (red heart and National Flag emoji)."

Kartik reposted Manu's story on his own Instagram.

About Manu

Recently, at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu, in the women's 10m air pistol event, won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event. Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has received praise.

Kartik's upcoming film

Kartik has wrapped up shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, helmed by Anees Bazmee. It promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise.

She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.