OTT releases this week: Chandu Champion, Indian 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and more

OTT releases this week: We bring you a list of movies and web series that will release this week across OTT platforms. From sports drama Chandu Champion to romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and romantic comedy Ghudchadi – there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at the shows and films that have been released across OTT platforms or will be released this week. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu looks visibly scared, asks paparazzo to keep distance when clicking her pics: 'Aap mujhe daraa rahe hai') Stills from Chandu Champion, Indian 2 and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

1) Chandu Champion

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer has released on Prime Video India nearly two months after it hit the theatres. Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik has been receiving praise, from fans to critics, members of the film industry to audiences. He went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character. The film released in theatres on June 14.

2) Indian 2

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 is streaming on Netflix. The Tamil film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Subaskaran. It is a sequel to Shankar's 1996 movie Indian, also starring Kamal. The film hit the theatres on July 12 in multiple languages. In Indian 2, Kamal reprised the role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante who fought against corruption in India. The film, also featuring Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.

3) Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Netflix India drama premieres on Friday. A sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba, the film traces the journey of ill-fated lovers Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena. Directed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill. As per the official synopsis, the story picks up where the first film left off and follows Rani and Rishu as they seek a fresh start in Agra.

4) Ghudchadi

The romantic comedy-drama is a delightful blend of humour, romance, and drama. It started streaming on JioCinema Premium on Friday. Directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, Ghudchadi features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani. Ghudchadi has been produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy.

5) Life Hill Gayi

The web series stars Kusha Kapila and Divyenndu. The show is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia. Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, Mukti Mohan and Aditi Govitrikar are also a part of Life Hill Gayi. It started streaming from Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.