Taapsee Pannu looks visibly scared, asks paparazzo to keep distance when clicking her pics: 'Aap mujhe daraa rahe hai'

Actor Taapsee Pannu told off a paparazzo after she attended the screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in Mumbai on Thursday evening. As she was exiting the theatre, a person came near her for pictures. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu on her tiff with paparazzi: 'Appeasing them won't get me movies') Taapsee Pannu seen outside a theatre in Mumbai.

Taapsee scolds paparazzo

In a clip shared on Instagram, Taapsee looked visibly scared as she spoke to the paparazzo. She said, “Aap chadhhiye mat. Aap chadhh ke aayenge toh aap mujhe daraa rahe hai (Don't come too close to me. If you are doing that, you are scaring me)."

As she walked towards the car, the rest of the camerapersons asked the paparazzo to apologise to her, which he did. The paparazzi shouted telling Taapsee that he had apologised. Before leaving in her car, Taapsee said "thank you". For the event, Taapsee was seen in a black and red outfit.

What Taapsee said about her equation with paparazzi

This isn't the first time that Taapsee scolded the paparazzi. Last month, speaking with Fever FM, she had said that the paparazzi know exactly when they come physically too close to her or have chased her car. She added that she doesn't want to be made apologetic about her privilege.

The actor had also said, "Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't fetching me films). My films speak for themselves. So I don't have to appease a section of so-called media, I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal). I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait).”

Taapsee upcoming films

Taapsee will be seen as Rani in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba and released on August 9 on Netflix.

She also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk. Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, will release in cinemas on August 15. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.