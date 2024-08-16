Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kill actor Lakshya stroll Melbourne streets together. See pics

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is all set to have its award ceremony on Friday in the Australian city. Bollywood celebrities, who are attending the festival, also took to the streets in Melbourne to spend some quality time with each other. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Nota Fatehi kick off 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) Malaika Arora shared a photo dump from Melbourne

Celebs stroll streets

Malaika Arora, who is also attending the festival, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo dump from her time in the city. In one of the pictures she shared, Malaika can be seen leaning against a wall on a Melbourne street and posing with a number of other Bollywood celebrities, including filmmakers Karan Johar and Kabir Khan, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kill-fame Lakshya, former film critic and Dharma Cornerstone Agency COO Rajeev Masand, among others.

While Malaika wore a black crop top, brown mini skirt and matching overcoat, with black leather pants, Karan looked stylish in a black t-shirt, blue denims, and matching jacket. Kartik sported a grey suit, while his Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan was seen in a navy blue jacket and blue denims. Lakshya donned a grey jacket and black pants for his IFFM debut. In another picture from Malaika's photo dump, she was seen walking while holding Karan's arm. She also shared a picture of the stunning city view from her hotel room.

About IFFM

he Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, which marks its 15th edition, will have its awards ceremony on August 16 at the Palais Theatre. This year, Shah Rukh Khan is nominated for Best Actor for his roles in Dunki and Jawan. Other nominees in this category include Vikrant Massey, Fahadh Faasil, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Alia Bhatt is nominated for Best Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will compete against Jyothika, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and emerging talents Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta from Laapataa Ladies.

In the OTT category, shows like Heeramandi, Poacher, and Made In Heaven season 2 are leading the nominations. The festival commenced on August 15 and will conclude on August 25.