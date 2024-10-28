Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor hilariously recreate Kim Kardashian's diamond earring breakdown on vacation. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor turn Kardashians

The video begins with Janhvi swimming in the ocean in a swimwear while lip syncing Kim Kardashian from the 2019 video. Janhvi can be seen saying, “My earring’s gone. Oh my god, I am gonna cry, my diamond earring.”

Khushi Kapoor comes out of her hotel balcony and lip-syncs Kourtney Kardashian's line, “What's wrong with you guys?” Janhvi once again imitates Kim and says, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean, and it's gone.”

The video ends with Khushi saying the famous line, “There's people that are dying.” While sharing the video, Khushi added a crazy laughter and diamond emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor reacted with crying emojis. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped crying emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “Iconic.” A user commented, “Finally we saw the original.” A fan also wrote, “This reminds me of the iconic TikToks you girls used to make during lockdown.”

About Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of veteran film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Kahitan's Dhadak (2018) opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film produced by Karan Johar was an official remake of the Marathi romantic-drama Sairat (2016).

She later featured in Hindi films such as Ghost Stories (2020) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Roohi (2021), Good Luck Jerry (2022), Mili (2022), Bawaal (2023), Mr And Mrs Mahi (2024) and Ulajh (2024). Janhvi recently made her Telugu debut with the action-drama Devara: Part 1 opposite Jr NTR.

Janhvi will be next seen in Dharma Productions' underproduction Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.