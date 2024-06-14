Decoding every outfit that bride-to-be Radhika Merchant wore for her pre-wedding festivities

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been setting the Internet abuzz with pictures from their second pre-wedding festivities. The pictures look right out of a dream and we cannot have enough of it. Radhika and Anant have been close friends since childhood – however, their love story bloomed much later. In 2018 and 2018, for the wedding ceremonies of Anant's siblings, Radhika participated actively – this led to speculations of Radhika's engagement with the Ambani clan. In 2022, in a hushed engagement ceremony in Srinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Anant and Radhika affirmed their commitment to each other. In February, this year, Anant and Radhika celebrated their first pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Radhika Merchant's looks have been making the rounds on the Internet and we are smitten already. (Instagram)

For their second pre-wedding celebrations, Radhika and Anant hosted their guests for a cruise party across Europe. With stars such as Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Andrea Bocelli and David Guetta performing for the couple, it was an extravagant affair. The guest list included the A-listers from the Bollywood fraternity, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Let's decode every look of Radhika Merchant from her pre-wedding festivities

For the first formal party on the cruise, Radhika Merchant played muse to fashion designer Robert Wun. The gown inspired from their Spring 2024 collection featured an off-shoulder black embellished bodice with a white silk wraparound cascading gown. What made the dress extra-special was Anant Ambani's love letter printed on it. She accessorised it with a sleek diamond necklace and diamond danglers.

The Ambani family hosted a Toga party where Radhika looked perfect in a custom gold top and skirt designed by Grace Ling. The designer 3D-carved, sculpted and printed her golden aluminum breastplate. The attire was crafted by 30 artisans.

On the third day, the cruise docked for the masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes at Cannes. For the festivities, Radhika Merchant picked up a custom Versace gown featuring various shades of blue and silver. Stylist Shaleena Nathani styled Radhika Merchant for the day. What got our attention was the giant diamond around Radhika's neck. A rare blue opal surrounded by diamonds – the necklace was a combination of both Radhika and Anant's birthstones.

For the last day of the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambanis docked at Portofino for an Andrea Bocelli performance. Radhika picked up an archival Yves Saint Laurent for Dior dress. The stunning red dress is straight out of a fashion magazine and looked stunning on Radhika. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, and tinted shades, Radhika gave us fresh summer fashion goals.

