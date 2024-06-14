Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Italy bash official pics out: Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday paint town pink

The Ambani family hosted the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy onboard a luxury cruise and in the Italian coastline village of Portofino recently. Now, new pictures of Radhika and Anant's wedding celebrations have surfaced, which sees a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others. (Also read: Inside pics from Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Princess Diaries royal slumber party’ for Radhika Merchant) Janhvi Kapoor- Shikhar Pahariya to Ananya Panday, Bollywood stars put their stylish foot forward for the Italian bash.

Janhvi-Shikhar pose together

In one picture, Janhvi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are seen striking a pose for the camera. Janhvi dazzled in a shiny pink gown with an elaborate trail, with Shikhar beside him. He opted for a red velvet coat and trousers paired with a white shirt.

Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya.

Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

In a second picture, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen smiling alongside filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Karisma Kapoor and director Punit Malhotra. Karan, Karisma and Manish were seen in lace eye masks.

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Ananya Panday seemed to have a gala time at the pre-wedding bash. The actor opted for a shimmery pink outfit in a new picture, where she was seen taking over the dance floor. Meanwhile, BFF Shanaya Kapoor stunned in a white gown with an elaborate rose design in its front.

Ananya Panday dances at one of parties in the pre-wedding festivities.

The second round of pre-wedding festivities in Italy were a lavish affair. Between May 28 and June 1, they were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. Andrea Bocelli and rapper Pitbull performed at the bash.

Some of the other stars in attendance were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.