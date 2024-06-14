Radhika Merchant stuns in dreamy white gown at pre-wedding bash, BTS video goes viral

Radhika Merchant wore a haute couture white-coloured gown to one of her pre-wedding bash with Anant Ambani. Rhea Kapoor, who styled the soon-to-be bride in a double satin draped gown by Tamara Ralph, has shared a BTS video of Radhika Merchant’s photoshoot, and it is nothing short of magical. Radhika Merchant poses for a photograph in the white-coloured gown. (Instagram/@rheakapoor)

“Behind the magic with Radhika and the best team ever,” wrote Kapoor while sharing the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

The video features Radhika Merchant in an overskirt embellished with white silk and adorned with crystal roses. The gown features an off-shoulder neckline, a crystal rose headband, and a floor-sweeping train.

Radhika complemented her attire with diamond jewelry, including earrings, a large solitaire ring, and a delicate bracelet. She styled her hair in loose locks parted at the centre.

The BTS video was shared on June 14 by Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. Since being shared, it has collected a plethora of likes. Many even flocked to the comments section and shared their reactions to the video.

“Gosh she’s so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, “Magical moment.”

A third person commented, “This is magic.”

“Absolutely beautiful,” posted a fourth.

A fifth joined, “It’s Radhika’s world and we are just living in it.”

“Best dress ever,” wrote yet another individual in the comments.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, had their second pre-wedding gala aboard a cruise in Europe. The festivities spanned four days, with several stops across the Mediterranean. The couple’s first pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March of this year.

The two childhood friends, who turned lovers, will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled for July 14.