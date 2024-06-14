 Radhika Merchant stuns in dreamy white gown at pre-wedding bash, BTS video goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Radhika Merchant stuns in dreamy white gown at pre-wedding bash, BTS video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 14, 2024 10:03 PM IST

While reacting to Radhika Merchant’s viral BTS video, an individual wrote, “Magical moment,” while another found it “absolutely beautiful”.

Radhika Merchant wore a haute couture white-coloured gown to one of her pre-wedding bash with Anant Ambani. Rhea Kapoor, who styled the soon-to-be bride in a double satin draped gown by Tamara Ralph, has shared a BTS video of Radhika Merchant’s photoshoot, and it is nothing short of magical.

Radhika Merchant poses for a photograph in the white-coloured gown. (Instagram/@rheakapoor)
Radhika Merchant poses for a photograph in the white-coloured gown. (Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Read| Mumbai photographer who captured Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sums up ‘surreal week’ in one sentence

“Behind the magic with Radhika and the best team ever,” wrote Kapoor while sharing the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video features Radhika Merchant in an overskirt embellished with white silk and adorned with crystal roses. The gown features an off-shoulder neckline, a crystal rose headband, and a floor-sweeping train.

Radhika complemented her attire with diamond jewelry, including earrings, a large solitaire ring, and a delicate bracelet. She styled her hair in loose locks parted at the centre.

Watch the BTS video here:

The BTS video was shared on June 14 by Rhea Kapoor on Instagram. Since being shared, it has collected a plethora of likes. Many even flocked to the comments section and shared their reactions to the video.

Also Read| Radhika Merchant wears black thread on wrist in latest pre-wedding pics. Here's what it means

Check out a few of them here:

“Gosh she’s so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, “Magical moment.”

A third person commented, “This is magic.”

“Absolutely beautiful,” posted a fourth.

A fifth joined, “It’s Radhika’s world and we are just living in it.”

“Best dress ever,” wrote yet another individual in the comments.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, had their second pre-wedding gala aboard a cruise in Europe. The festivities spanned four days, with several stops across the Mediterranean. The couple’s first pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March of this year.

The two childhood friends, who turned lovers, will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled for July 14.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Radhika Merchant stuns in dreamy white gown at pre-wedding bash, BTS video goes viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On