Radhika Merchant wears black thread on wrist in latest pre-wedding pics. Here's what it means

Radhika Merchant wore a series of designer outfits for her pre-wedding Mediterranean cruise, each more stunning than the last. While the soon-to-be Ambani bahu did not repeat her jewellery, gowns or footwear, one thing that was ubiquitous in every event was the black thread tied around her wrist. Radhika Merchant has been photographed wearing a black thread on her wrist(Instagram/@rheakapoor)

Radhika Merchant is all set to marry Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in July this year. Before the big day, the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding cruise in Europe for their friends and family. The cruise was attended by a veritable galaxy Bollywood stars and high-profile personalities, featured several events including a masquerade ball and performances by Katy Perry, Pitbull and Andrea Bocelli, an open-air market in Portofino and a lavish fireworks display, among other things.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Radhika Merchant was seen wearing the black thread or kaala dhaaga on her left wrist in new photographs of the pre-wedding cruise released yesterday by Vogue. Whether it was the Robert Wun dress she wore for the first night or the blue Versace gown she chose for the masquerade ball, the black thread was ever present.

She was also seen wearing the thread with a Tamara Ralph ensemble in photographs shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Significance of the black thread

Traditionally, a black thread tied around the ankle or wrist is believed to protect against the evil eye. The thread is one of the many protective measures that people take to ward off the effects of the evil eye (nazar). Some astrologers believe the black thread is associated with Lord Shani and recommend wearing it after visiting a Shani temple on Saturdays.

The colour black is believed to absorb negative energies. People believe that wearing a thread of this colour will ward off evil while attracting good luck and prosperity.

In fact, other members of the Ambani family were also seen wearing a black thread during their first pre-wedding bash, which took place over three days in Jamnagar back in March.

The groom-to-be’s elder sister Isha Ambani, for example, wore the thread around her wrist for every event in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in Mumbai this July. Their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar was attended by the likes of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan etc.