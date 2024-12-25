Christmas 2024: Manushi Chhillar, Tara Sutaria to Diana Penty and Bipasha Basu, Bollywood celebs spread festive cheer

Christmas 2024 is here, bringing the joy of celebrations, festive treats, gifts, and of course, lots of fashion. Bollywood celebrities love to get into the festive spirit, and their Christmas celebrations are no exception. From massive Christmas decor to stunning outfits, everything is merry and bright. Christmas 2024: Check out how Bollywood celebs are celebrating the festive season.(Instagram)

Whether it's Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia celebrating in cosy Christmas nightwear or Manushi Chhillar's elegant white Christmas look, let's take a peek at how our favourite celebs are celebrating the holiday season! (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar’s Christmas eve 2024 look in strapless burgundy dress is pure glamour. Find out how much it costs )

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar fully embraced the Christmas spirit as she decked out her home with a gigantic Christmas tree. She looked all cosy and adorable as she posed in a bright red night suit, perfectly capturing the holiday warmth and joy.

Tara Sutaria

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with family? Tara Sutaria recently shared a series of snaps on Instagram with the caption, “December at home.” In the pictures, she’s seen having a blast with her sister Pia Sutaria, enjoying festive treats, decorating their home, and looking absolutely stunning in a white one-shoulder dress.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar’s white Christmas decor is sure to inspire you. She shared beautiful snaps on Instagram with the caption, “In a holidaze.” Looking stunning in a white dress with chic cutouts and bold red lipstick, she radiated festive glamour. Holding a glass of wine in one hand, against the backdrop of a gorgeous Christmas tree, Manushi perfectly captured the holiday spirit.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is having an absolute blast this Christmas, and her Insta diaries are proof of that! Decked out in a cosy red night suit and a festive Christmas hairband, she had the perfect celebrations surrounded by her daughter, family and friends.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia wished her fans a "Holly Jolly Christmas" with a series of snaps filled with happy moments, festive cheer, and perfect family time. In the pictures, she’s seen enjoying a fun-filled carnival with her kids, cutting a cake in an adorable night suit, and having a blast with her friends.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty shared her Christmas snaps, captioning them, “JUST about made it to the ‘nice’ list this year. Phew!” She looked absolutely stunning in a red off-shoulder bow top, high-waisted denim jeans, and bold red lips. Posing with her pet dog, surrounded by large, beautiful Christmas trees and gifts, she radiated pure holiday cheer.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan spent her Christmas Eve in the most adorable way with her daughter Inaaya. Sharing a sweet video, she captioned, "Too many chimneys to choose from so we decided to help Santa in the right direction - must remember to extinguish the fire tonight!” In the post, the mother-daughter duo can be seen in cute night suits, holding a Santa Claus drawing.