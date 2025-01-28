Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ watch worth 34 lakh features ‘Jai Shri Ram’ engraving, saffron hue, temple motifs

Abhishek Bachchan, a true horology enthusiast, never misses a chance to impress with his unique collection of timepieces. Recently, the 48-year-old actor was spotted at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) sporting a striking saffron-hued watch. This exquisite timepiece isn't just a limited-edition marvel but a tribute to Indian heritage, featuring intricate Ayodhya temple motifs. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gets a stylish makeover with trendy new haircut, fans say ‘this is the best he’s ever looked’ ) Discover Abhishek Bachchan's exclusive saffron watch, a tribute to Indian culture and luxury.(Instagram/@bachchan)

Abhishek sports Ram Janmabhoomi inspired watch

Abhishek Bachchan's stunning watch is from the shelves of the brand Jacob & Co. and is named the 'Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2.' This masterpiece is a perfect blend of luxury and heritage, featuring intricate engravings on the case that celebrate the cultural and historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi. The dial is adorned with a meticulously detailed relief of the Ayodhya temple, while the bezel and dial carry sacred inscriptions of Hindu Gods.

This exclusive timepiece is a limited edition with only 49 pieces available worldwide. The design intricately highlights cultural symbolism, featuring the temple motif at 9 o'clock and a silhouette of Lord Ram with Lord Hanuman at 3 o'clock. Below the tourbillon at 6 o'clock, the sacred words "JAI SHRI RAM" are prominently engraved, adding a spiritual touch. The saffron accents on the minute ring and the tips of the baton hands further enhance the design, making this watch a true collector's gem.

What is the price of Abhishek's watch

Abhishek Bachchan's watch costs ₹34,00,000.(www.ethoswatches.com)

If Abhishek's exquisite watch has caught your eye and you're dreaming of adding it to your collection, here are all the details. According to the Ethos website, this luxury timepiece comes with an impressive price tag of ₹34,00,000.

On the work front

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. His upcoming projects include Hisaab alongside Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat and Rana Naidu Season 2.