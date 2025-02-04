Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his ultra-luxe ₹1 crore watch at Netflix event with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana
Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next on Netflix event with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan. He wore the Patek Philippe Cubitus watch. Find its price.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next on Netflix event last night, where he announced the title of his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a stylish all-black look and arrived with his family, including Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan.
The Pathaan actor, known for his incredible and ultra-luxurious watch collection, paired the all-black ensemble with another striking timepiece from Patek Philippe. This is not the first time Shah Rukh has worn a piece from the Swiss luxury watchmaker.
Shah Rukh Khan's stylish Patek Philippe watch
Shah Rukh Khan wore the Patek Philippe 5821/1A - Cubitus Self-winding watch for the Next on Netflix event. The steel model reinvents the "casual chic" style with its distinctive design enhanced by a sunburst olive green square dial. It also features horizontally embossed, white gold applied hour markers with white luminescent coating, a patented Patek Philippe fold-over clasp, a sapphire crystal case, and a central 21K gold rotor.
What is the price of the watch?
The watch was identified by The Indian Horology; they often share details about celebrity watches on their Instagram page. According to them, the market price of the Patek Philippe watch is USD 115,000, which is approximately ₹1,00,13,000/- or ₹1 crore. Meanwhile, per the website chrono24.com, it is worth ₹1,89,41,687.
More details about Shah Rukh's outfit
Shah Rukh wore a patterned black silk shirt and left the top buttons open. It features a wide collar, front button closures, folded full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. He paired it with a textured black leather belt, straight-fit black pants, matching dress shoes by Christian Louboutin, a sleek chain, sunnies, and a bracelet.
Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will stream soon on Netflix sometime this year. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.
