Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his ultra-luxe 1 crore watch at Netflix event with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 04, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next on Netflix event with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan. He wore the Patek Philippe Cubitus watch. Find its price.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next on Netflix event last night, where he announced the title of his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a stylish all-black look and arrived with his family, including Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan wore the Patek Philippe Cubitus watch to the Netflix event.
Shah Rukh Khan wore the Patek Philippe Cubitus watch to the Netflix event.

Also Read | Badshah’s super stylish neon orange watch is a collector’s dream; but you’ll need 1.12 crore to own it

The Pathaan actor, known for his incredible and ultra-luxurious watch collection, paired the all-black ensemble with another striking timepiece from Patek Philippe. This is not the first time Shah Rukh has worn a piece from the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

Shah Rukh Khan's stylish Patek Philippe watch

Shah Rukh Khan wore the Patek Philippe 5821/1A - Cubitus Self-winding watch for the Next on Netflix event. The steel model reinvents the "casual chic" style with its distinctive design enhanced by a sunburst olive green square dial. It also features horizontally embossed, white gold applied hour markers with white luminescent coating, a patented Patek Philippe fold-over clasp, a sapphire crystal case, and a central 21K gold rotor.

What is the price of the watch?

The watch was identified by The Indian Horology; they often share details about celebrity watches on their Instagram page. According to them, the market price of the Patek Philippe watch is USD 115,000, which is approximately 1,00,13,000/- or 1 crore. Meanwhile, per the website chrono24.com, it is worth 1,89,41,687.

More details about Shah Rukh's outfit

Shah Rukh wore a patterned black silk shirt and left the top buttons open. It features a wide collar, front button closures, folded full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. He paired it with a textured black leather belt, straight-fit black pants, matching dress shoes by Christian Louboutin, a sleek chain, sunnies, and a bracelet.

Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will stream soon on Netflix sometime this year. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On