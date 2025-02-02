Menu Explore
Badshah’s super stylish neon orange watch is a collector’s dream; but you’ll need 1.12 crore to own it

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 02, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Badshah’s neon watch is a showstopper. With its bold orange design and a price tag of ₹1.12 crore, this luxury timepiece is truly a collector’s dream.

Badshah, the king of beats, is also a big-time horology lover and often flaunts exquisite luxury watches. Recently, the Punjabi rapper-singer was spotted wearing an eye-catching orange neon watch that's nothing short of a masterpiece. This stunning timepiece doesn't just impress with its design, it comes with a price tag that might actually leave you in shock. Curious about this stylish beauty and how much it costs? Keep scrolling to find out more. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ watch worth 34 lakh features ‘Jai Shri Ram’ engraving, saffron hue, temple motifs )

Badshah's stunning Patek Philippe watch priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 crore.
Badshah's stunning Patek Philippe watch priced at 1.12 crore.

Badshah rocks exquisite Patek Philippe watch

Badshah's watch is from Patek Philippe's Aquanaut collection, featuring a self-winding flyback chronograph movement that blends tradition with innovation. The design integrates a chronograph seamlessly into the Aquanaut's exclusive aesthetic, with a 60-minute counter at 6 o'clock echoing the octagonal bezel's shape. The orange chronograph details pop against the black dial, and the white gold Arabic numerals and broad baton hands ensure great legibility.

The case is water-resistant to 120 meters, with a mix of satin-finished surfaces and polished edges creating a light interplay. The composite strap, embossed like the dial, is durable and resistant to wear, saltwater, and UV rays. Patek Philippe provides two strap options: the standard black one and an eye-catching orange strap to match the dial's bold accents.

How much his watch costs

Badshah's watch comes with a price tag of ₹1.12 crore.(www.chrono24.in)
Badshah's watch comes with a price tag of ₹1.12 crore.(www.chrono24.in)

If you're swooning over Badshah's watch and dreaming of adding it to your collection, we've got all the details for you. According to Chrono24, this stunning timepiece comes with a retail price of 48,52,000, but its market price is approximately 1.12 crore.

About Badshah

Aditya Prateek Singh, better known as Badshah, is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, and entrepreneur. He has created music in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Haryanvi. Badshah has made a significant impact by bringing underground sounds into the mainstream.

