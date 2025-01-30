Menu Explore
Sonam Kapoor's watch with stunning rainbow design costs almost 1 crore: Find out exact price and brand

BySanya Panwar
Jan 30, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor wore a watch from renowned Swiss watchmaker and jeweler, Piaget, at Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show.

If there's one celebrity who appreciates luxury and elegance, it is Sonam Kapoor. The actor recently sported a high-end watch – Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow – which looks like it was designed just for her. The luxury watch is adorned with precious stones, creating a dazzling display of colour and light. Also read | Karan Aujla's gold and black watch not only looks expensive but costs a fortune: 2.18 crore to be precise

Sonam Kapoor's Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch is a true work of art. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Rhea Kapoor and Gphg.org)
Sonam Kapoor's Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch is a true work of art. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Rhea Kapoor and Gphg.org)

Sonam Kapoor's watch is a work of art

Sonam Kapoor attended the Elie Saab haute couture show recently at Paris Fashion Week. She donned an ethereal yet exciting all-white look for the event. But it was her delicately-crafted watch that stole the show.

As per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, the watch is priced at 94,49,000 or 94.49 lakh. The 18K rose gold watch is accentuated by a bezel set with dazzling brilliant-cut sapphires and tsavorite. The delicately crafted bracelet, with its elegant hand-engraved finish, has an almost iridescent effect.

Take a closer look at the Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow, which is a re-interpretation of a vintage piece from 1973:

More about Sonam's latest fashion week look

Styled by her sister, stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore a knit sweater, skirt, and overcoat ensemble designed by Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab. It is from his Fall 2024 Couture collection.

The ivory knit sweater featured a cross-stitch design with see-through eyelets and turtle neckline. Sonam wore a matching skirt featuring a similar design and a figure-skimming silhouette. Sonam completed the ensemble by layering the knitted blouse and skirt set with a matching wool trench coat.

Check out her look:

The actor accessorised her ensemble with matching white leather boots, sunglasses, gold earrings with an interesting rose-shaped design, a couple of statement rings, and her luxury watch. Sonam wore her hair in soft waves with a side parting and sported glittering brown eye shadow, heavy mascara, winged eyeliner and glossy pink lips.

