Sonam Kapoor's watch with stunning rainbow design costs almost 1 crore: Find out exact price and brand

If there's one celebrity who appreciates luxury and elegance, it is Sonam Kapoor. The actor recently sported a high-end watch – Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow – which looks like it was designed just for her. The luxury watch is adorned with precious stones, creating a dazzling display of colour and light. Also read | Karan Aujla's gold and black watch not only looks expensive but costs a fortune: ₹2.18 crore to be precise Sonam Kapoor's Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch is a true work of art. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Rhea Kapoor and Gphg.org)

Sonam Kapoor's watch is a work of art

Sonam Kapoor attended the Elie Saab haute couture show recently at Paris Fashion Week. She donned an ethereal yet exciting all-white look for the event. But it was her delicately-crafted watch that stole the show.

As per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, the watch is priced at ₹94,49,000 or ₹94.49 lakh. The 18K rose gold watch is accentuated by a bezel set with dazzling brilliant-cut sapphires and tsavorite. The delicately crafted bracelet, with its elegant hand-engraved finish, has an almost iridescent effect.

Take a closer look at the Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow, which is a re-interpretation of a vintage piece from 1973:

More about Sonam's latest fashion week look

Styled by her sister, stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore a knit sweater, skirt, and overcoat ensemble designed by Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab. It is from his Fall 2024 Couture collection.

The ivory knit sweater featured a cross-stitch design with see-through eyelets and turtle neckline. Sonam wore a matching skirt featuring a similar design and a figure-skimming silhouette. Sonam completed the ensemble by layering the knitted blouse and skirt set with a matching wool trench coat.

Check out her look:

The actor accessorised her ensemble with matching white leather boots, sunglasses, gold earrings with an interesting rose-shaped design, a couple of statement rings, and her luxury watch. Sonam wore her hair in soft waves with a side parting and sported glittering brown eye shadow, heavy mascara, winged eyeliner and glossy pink lips.