Karan Aujla's gold and black watch not only looks expensive but costs a fortune: 2.18 crore to be precise

Karan Aujla's watch comes with a hefty price tag

The RM 30-01 made quite a splash when it was first unleashed on the world in 2023. It combines a dramatic angular dial with the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s patented declutchable rotor technology, which allows the watch to be wound with perfect control, always supplying the ideal amount of torque to the movement.

As per The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, the watch is priced at $253,000, approximately ₹2,18,09,800 or ₹2.18 crore.

Take a closer look at Karan Aujla's watch:

More details

The Richard Mille RM 30-01 is a high-end automatic wristwatch featuring a declutchable rotor, function selector, and indicator, along with a date display and power reserve indicator. It features 18K white gold wings with 5 possible positions adjusted by screws in grade 5 titanium. The tripartite case is water resistant to 50 metre, ensured by 2 Nitrile O-ring seals. The case is assembled with 20 spline screws in grade 5 titanium and abrasion-resistant washers in 316L stainless steel.

Karan Aujla was recently on an India tour

Karan Aujla's India tour was part of his 'It Was All A Dream World Tour, which kicked off in December 2024 and covered four cities: Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. He performed in Chandigarh on December 7, in Bengaluru on December 13, in New Delhi on December 15, and finally closed his 4-city India tour in Mumbai on December 21.