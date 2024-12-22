Actors Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal, and dance group Quick Style jam with Karan Aujla at his Mumbai concert

Karan Aujla with Parineeti Chopra; (right) breaks down as Vicky Kaushal talks about him(Photos: Soumya Vajpayee/HT and X)

Besides being high on music, Karan Aujla’s India tour has also become high on surprises. While the Punjabi rocker’s Delhi concerts had special star appearances, with actor Varun Dhawan and rapper Badshah joining him on stage, his show in Mumbai on Saturday was high on glam too.

While he was less than half-way through his concert, he was joined by his “sister”, actor-singer Parineeti Chopra on stage, as they presented a duet from her film Chamkila. Calling late Punjabi music Amar Singh Chamkila his idol, Aujla said, “I grew up listening to his songs and whatever I am today is because of him.” Talking about her bond with Aujla, Chopra added, “He is like a brother to me. If I wake up at 3am and I need to call someone, it’d be Karan, because he never sleeps.”

The next surprise act was by Norwegian hip-hop dance group Quick Style, who joined Aujla on stage for a power-packed performance on the Punjabi musician’s hit Antidote. Aujla dancing in sync with the group and presenting some uptempo dance moves left the audience in awe. While the audience was still revelling in the magic of the two acts, besides grooving to Aujla’s hits Softly, Admirin’ You, Na Na Na and Winning Speech, among others, actor Vicky Kaushal’s sudden entry as the singer broke into Tauba Tauba transformed the energy of the venue.

The two danced, while Kaushal also went behind the mic and kept Aujla company. After wrapping Tauba Tauba, Kaushal left Aujla in tears, calling him “an industry of music”, while also praising him for his talent and humility at such a young age. “Though Karan is a lot younger to me, his experiences in life have been so profound. He truly deserves to shine like a star, and I am so glad he’s become one. I am so proud of him. Before this year ends, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank each of you for making our song Tauba Tauba the biggest song of the year, and us coming together here today is an expression of that gratitude. I am so happy that Karan’s first song in Bollywood was with me and it became so big,” said Kaushal.