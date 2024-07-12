Anant Ambani's custom lion brooch has a massive 50-carat diamond! Designer Lorraine Schwartz gives couple her blessings

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot today, the bejeweled wedding preparation journey, that began in March this year, is coming to a grand, star-studded conclusion. It started with pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a four-day European luxury cruise, and now has culminated in the much-anticipated wedding day at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Anant Ambani's pre-wedding lion brooch represented his love for animals. (Instagram/@lorraineschwartz)

The wedding festivities were an absolute gilded affair with head-turning lavish outfits and jaw-dropping trinkets and accessories. With massive emeralds and dangling rubies, the Ambani wedding is a masterclass in gemology. But buckle up, for this gem piece will certainly blow you away. During the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, the groom, Anant Ambani wore a lion-shaped brooch, which had an enormous 50-carat diamond.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: John Cena, KGF star Yash land in Mumbai

The Lion Brooch

The majestic lion brooch set itself apart with its unique design and massive diamond. Made by jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, the custom lion brooch was embellished with intricate yellow diamonds for the lion’s body and mane. The lion’s eyes were made of emeralds, a stone known for spiritual healing. The 50-carat diamond dangling from the lion’s mouth became the highlight of the brooch. In an interview with Forbes about the making of the jewellery, the designer emphasised the attention to detail that went into it. The yellow diamonds were in different shades to add texture and depth to the lion’s mane. The lion sat on a pedestal-like structure made of white diamonds with an Asscher cut, signifying being grounded and humble.

ALSO READ: 5 extravagant possessions of Anant Ambani: Luxurious Dubai villa, rare watches, swanky cars and more

Significance

Since the inception of the wedding preparations, all the celebrations were rooted in culture. This is reflected in their attires as well, donning masterpieces of Indian craftsmanship or pieces with personal connection. Anant Ambani founded an animal rehabilitation center called Vantara. The brooch was symbolic of the Anant's love for animals which prompted him to launch the wildlife preservation project. It also stood for the couple’s love for each other. The designer said the groom shared all the distinct traits of a lion, including a loving heart and strong determination.

The designer Lorraine Schwartz shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the brooch's making. She captioned, “So excited for the upcoming wedding of this amazing couple Radhika & Anant. I especially enjoyed working on the vivid yellow diamond lion brooch for Anant at their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. It was spectacular, and their love for the animals at their incredible animal sanctuary #Vantara was inspiring. I was truly in awe! It was a once in a lifetime 🦁🌳❤️"

ALSO READ: Woman claims Radhika Merchant’s flower dupatta is inspired by this Instagram reel