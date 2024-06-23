 Sara Ali Khan jokes people ‘ate gold with rotis’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan jokes people ‘ate gold with rotis’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 23, 2024 06:13 AM IST

In a recent interview, actor Sara Ali Khan opened up about what Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar was like.

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared her experience attending the highly exclusive pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. In a light-hearted tone, she mentioned the abundance of gold and diamonds, labelling the event a ‘warm’ affair to Mid Day. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan breaks down while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath is…')

Sara Ali Khan joked that there were 'diamonds everywhere' at the Ambani event.
‘There were diamonds everywhere’

When asked what it was like to be at the Ambani pre-wedding event that took place in Jamnagar in March, Sara joked, “They would serve us gold. Like, with our roti, we were eating gold. I swear, and there were diamonds everywhere.”

She later clarified, “It was nice, lovely, warm, hospitable event. I have gone to school with Anant, I have known Radhika growing up. It was very warm. The entire Ambani family, Nita Ma’am who was the chairperson of Dhirubai Ambani school, they are so warm and welcoming. I think everyone looks at them like, Ambani family, wow, gold. But there were real moments that stood out, like Nita Ma’am performing on-stage.”

Sara attends Ambani pre-wedding events

Not just the Jamnagar event, Sara also attended the lavish pre-wedding cruise the Ambanis threw earlier this month. She was joined by friends for a day out in Rome, where they all posed in front of Trevi Fountain for a group picture. The actor also soaked up the sun during an outing in Cannes, France. Sara sported casual looks in the pictures that did rounds on social media. She was joined by numerous Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and others.

Upcoming work

Sara will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur as his co-star. She will also be seen in Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, apart from Jagan Shakti’s Eagle with Tiger Shroff.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan jokes people ‘ate gold with rotis’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar
