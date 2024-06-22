Sara Ali Khan breaks down while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath is…'

Sara often uses social media to share fond memories from the sets of Kedarnath. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, she talked about the time spent with Sushant, where she was seen getting visibly emotional.

Looking back

Recalling the time spent while shooting Kedarnath, Sara said, “There are so many (favourite memories). There was one moment where Gattu sir (director Abhishek Kapoor) was rushing and he and Sushant had worked together before so I just went to Sushant and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do this, there’s one, this, this line, just show me.’ And he just showed me”.

“And I just went and I copied him. Being able to speak Hindi the way that I do, is something that people appreciate about me quite often whether it’s being as curious as I think I am, so much of it is Sushant. Any love I’ve gotten for Kedarnath, and it’s a lot, it’s just all him. I can’t give you a memory,” she added with tears in her eyes.

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

About Kedarnath

The 2018 film saw Sushant playing ‘pithu’ at the holy Kedarnath shrine. The film was a dramatic retelling of the calamitous flash floods in Uttarakhand in June 2013 in which 4,000 people died and 70,000 went missing. Director Abhishek Kapoor’s romance-drama features Sushant opposite Sara. The movie was a great success at the box office.

What’s next for Sara Ali

The actor was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she is seen in the role of Usha Mehta, who took an active part in India’s freedom struggle. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro..In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen in November this year.