 Sara Ali Khan breaks down while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath is…' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sara Ali Khan breaks down while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath is…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jun 22, 2024 02:42 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan remembered her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent interview. The film was released in 2018.

For Sara Ali Khan, her first film Kedarnath will always stay close to her heart. In a recent interview, Sara got really emotional while talking about her first co-star and late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, crediting him for all the love she got for the film. (Also read: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Murlikant Petkar pay tribute on 4th death anniversary)

Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara often uses social media to share fond memories from the sets of Kedarnath. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, she talked about the time spent with Sushant, where she was seen getting visibly emotional.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Looking back

Recalling the time spent while shooting Kedarnath, Sara said, “There are so many (favourite memories). There was one moment where Gattu sir (director Abhishek Kapoor) was rushing and he and Sushant had worked together before so I just went to Sushant and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do this, there’s one, this, this line, just show me.’ And he just showed me”.

“And I just went and I copied him. Being able to speak Hindi the way that I do, is something that people appreciate about me quite often whether it’s being as curious as I think I am, so much of it is Sushant. Any love I’ve gotten for Kedarnath, and it’s a lot, it’s just all him. I can’t give you a memory,” she added with tears in her eyes.

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

About Kedarnath

The 2018 film saw Sushant playing ‘pithu’ at the holy Kedarnath shrine. The film was a dramatic retelling of the calamitous flash floods in Uttarakhand in June 2013 in which 4,000 people died and 70,000 went missing. Director Abhishek Kapoor’s romance-drama features Sushant opposite Sara. The movie was a great success at the box office.

What’s next for Sara Ali

The actor was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she is seen in the role of Usha Mehta, who took an active part in India’s freedom struggle. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro..In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen in November this year.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan breaks down while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath is…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On