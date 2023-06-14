Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pics from Kedarnath shoot on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai in 2020. Actor Sara Ali Khan, who marked her debut with the late actor in Kedarnath posted behind-the-scene pictures from the film sets and penned a heartfelt note on his third death anniversary. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares their unseen video, fans tell her ‘he’s always with you') Sara Ali Khan shared unseen pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary.

Sara's Instagram post for Sushant

Sara posted two behind-the-scenes photos from the shooting of the film, one of which saw Sushant and her sitting in what seemed to be a helicopter, on the way to reach Kedarnath. Both of them looked at the camera and smiled.

The next picture showed Sara and Sushant sitting besides each other on a hill, as Sara looked serious reading and preparing her lines from the script.

In the caption, Sara wrote, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars (star emoticons) From Kedarnath to Andromeda (mountain, folded hands and stars emoticons)"

Anout

Kedarnath revolved around the love story between a reserved Muslim porter, played by Sushant and a rebellious daughter of a Hindu priest, played by Sara. Their love is met with challenges amid nature's wrath, caused by the flash floods in Uttarakhand in 2013. It was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sara eventually won a Filmfare award for Best Debut for her performance in the film.

Fan reactions

Many fans reacted to Sara's post for Sushant in the comment section. One said, "Really deeply appreciate that you still remember and express ur feelings for such a good Co- Artist and a very good human being. From The Bottom of my heart May God bless you." Another wrote, "She is the only one celebrity in Bollywood, who remembers our legend Sushant Singh Rajput always. She celebrates his birthday and many things. We love you Sara." A comment also read, "Lots of love and respect for u sara Ali khan always !! You are one gem of a person."

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020. He was found dead at his Bandra residence. He was last seen later that year in Dil Bechara, which marked his final film appearance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON