Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Murlikant Petkar pay tribute on 4th death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden passing shook the industry and the nation at large. Endless conjecture and divided opinions on the nature of his passing plagued the aftermath of Sushant's death. Regardless, 4 years to the day, SSR's former loved ones, colleagues and admirers are once again observing his death anniversary with emotion-ridden tributes. Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande and others remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 4th death anniversary

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were an integral part of each other's journey in showbiz. Having gotten their big break together in daily soap Pavitra Rishta, Ankita was right by Sushant's side as he made the big jump from television to films. Even though their long-spanning romance eventually met its end with Ankita now married to Vicky Jain, the Manikarnika actor has always remembered Sushant fondly. On his 4th death anniversary today, Ankita shared an old picture of Sushant dressed in casuals striking a pose with the former's dog Scotch. Playing on the slide was the instrumental track from 2003 romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 4th death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput was Sara Ali Khan's first co-star back when she commenced her journey in Bollywood. He led her debut film Kedarnath (2018). At the time of filming, the two had developed an affable camaraderie evident throughout their promotions. Much like Ankita, Sara too has been consistent in remembering Sushant every year since his demise. This year she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Kedarnath, paired with the song Namo Namo from the film's album.

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 4th death anniversary

Murlikant Petkar

Murlikant Petkar makes for a surprising name in this list. The paralympic gold medalist, who is the inspiration for Kartik Aaryan's latest release Chandu Champion, recently revealed how prior to Kabir Khan it was Sushant who was working on bringing the athlete's story to the silver screen.

Murlikant Petkar with Sushant Singh Rajput

Though SSR had already shot for 10 to 15 percent of the film, he unfortunately passed away before he could see it through to completion. Chandu Champion releasing on Sushant's death anniversary then, is a fitting tribute for the late actor as per Petkar.

Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share an old family video featuring all the siblings together. In the caption she detailed the confusion that surrounds the manner in which the actor passed away.

As has been her mission over the past 4 years, Shweta once again asked for justice to be delivered to her late brother.

