Sara Ali Khan reveals grandmother Sharmila Tagore gives ‘good advice when it comes to boys’; talks about being trolled

Sara talks about grandma Sharmila

Talking about Sharmila, Sara Ali Khan said, "My grandmother is my only living grandparent. She is the voice of reason for all of us. And I think that when things get hard, which they did in my life in 2020, a period of time that was not very good for me, my daddy was there for me, all guns blazing. And she’s there for my mom and brother. Of course, she’s there for my father as well. She connects me to my traditional roots. She is also the voice of modernity. She also gives me good advice when it comes to boys, films, and social life. She’s a champion."

Sara on getting trolled

Sara spoke about social media and trolling. She said, "I think you have to have an inner conviction because everybody is going to try to drag you down, especially if you give them the opportunity to. First, just be grateful. Practising gratitude helps because it could always be worse than it is...it’s always about the way you look at things. Even if I’m being trolled, for instance, I tell myself that at least they’re talking about me. Imagine being irrelevant. For an actor, that’s death. So always look at it in such a way that you can tell yourself it could have been worse."

Sara's upcoming films

Fans will see Sara with Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming action-comedy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The yet-to-titled film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik. Sara also has Metro In Dino in the pipeline. Sara was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.