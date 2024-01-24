How to create the perfect spiritual healing space at home

With the constant hustle and bustle you face each day, keeping up with work tasks, personal chores and being digitally connected all the time, can be draining. Because of this, many people look to seek refuge in spaces that leave the grind behind and help them rejuvenate. While travel can do that on one level, it's not always possible to embark on a getaway. So, how about creating your own escape right at home? A space to meditate, heal and feel mindful in which in turn is sure to bring about emotional and physical well-being. To get away from the daily grind, seeking refuge in a beautiful, harmonious space may be just the thing you need(Shutterstock)



HERE ARE 5 WAYS TO DO SO

Why the five senses matter

The biophilic design - which incorporates the five senses of touch, smell, space, taste and sound - plays a huge role here. Create a design mood board to reflect this in your nook before you start. From a mini fountain to a windchime, natural, soft furnishings and a beautiful view, are all elements that can be used.

Natural light

Having an abundance of sunlight can be transformative, so create your nook near a window. Natural light is said to ward off depression, improve the mood, aid sleep and more.

Fostering healing with aroma

Natural fragrances and aromatherapy are also well known to alleviate stress and induce calm. Use lavender, rosemary, bergamot, sage, ylang-ylang and eucalyptus in natural oil diffusers and scented candles.

Green refuge

Visual harmony can be effectively brought about with indoor plants. They not only purify the environment but instantly reduce anxiety. Go with snake plant, jade, peace lily, fiddle-leaf fig and bamboo.

Colour me calm

Aesthetics and energy go hand in hand. Colour makes for a powerful tool and ensuring that you have the perfect colour palette on the walls, flooring and in décor and furnishings does not just notch things up visually, but also infuses the space with positive energy. Opt for neutral hues like beige, French grey, cream, light blue and baby pink.