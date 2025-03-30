Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Mishra pair traditional Bandhani print with bodycon dress at Lakme Fashion Week. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra’s collection AFEW at Lakme Fashion Week, owning the stage with fierce showstopper energy and delivering a high-fashion, theatrical spectacle. She first appeared in a floor-length, voluminous robe coat, striking commanding poses before dramatically unveiling the stunning black gown underneath. Janhvi Kapoor had a grand reveal to her look with a theatrical performance of shedding the outer robe.(IG/@lakmefashionwk)

Let's take a deeper dive into the look- both the primary dress as well as the outerwear robe she briefly donned for the grand reveal.

More about the look

Janhvi Kapoor appeared in a black, floor-length robe that ditched the relaxed fit for a more structured, blazer-like tailoring with padded shoulders and a collar. However, it cinched at the waist like a robe, with a billowing train that added to the sense of mystery and grandeur.

The black bodycon dress underneath featured a shimmery Bandhani print on solid black, a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles. The silver Bandhani print imparted a dazzling, starry effect. Bandhani is a traditional Indian tie-dye print from Gujarat. Pairing it with a contemporary silhouette is another example of how Rahul Mishra's collections are experimental in nature.

The bodice was form-fitting and featured a sweetheart neckline, while the high thigh slit infused a spicy sultriness. Donning statement long, dangling earrings with understated glam makeup, Janhvi brought a sensual energy to the ramp.

What's next for Janhvi?

On her work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen on screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, which is slated to release on July 25, 2025. Her next project also includes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

