Internet not impressed as Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week: ‘Where are the real models?’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Several videos and pictures emerged on social media platforms. Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra.

Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp in black outfit

Janhvi walked the ramp in a black outfit. She made a dramatic entrance in a stunning Bandhani bodycon dress under a long black coat. She also opted for heels. Mid-stage, Janhvi took off her coat, posed, and continued her ramp walk. Instagram user Diet Sabya shared a video on their page with the caption, "Oh...Janhvi walks for AFEW by Rahul Mishra."

Internet has mixed opinions about her walk

Reacting to the video, a section of the people criticised Janhvi's walk. A person wrote, "Poo would scream MINUS." A comment read, "Where are the real models????? It’s so disappointing to see how Indian fashion prioritizes celebrities over actual models." "Bouncing around a runaway is a new thing for the nepos? I really wish they left this to professional models only!" asked an Instagram user. "Too much !! Lost the rhythm.. feels like some teen trying to walk in heels," read another comment.

A few fans love Janhvi's walk

A few people lauded her style and walk. A comment read, "I was so tired of seeing bland girlies, but this is WOWZAAA.... We finally have a heroine who's giving drama, movie star extravaganza, aura like my fav 2000s girlies." "Anybody who says she didn't slay is a fashion victim and should be dismissed," said a fan. "The confidence and the walk, wow," read another comment.

About Janhvi's upcoming films

Fans will see Janhvi alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it also stars Shiva Raj Kumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Varun Dhawan. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will hit the theatres on September 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.