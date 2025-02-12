Soha Ali Khan’s killer workout routine at 46 is all the mid-week inspiration you need to stay on track. Watch video

Soha Ali Khan is a true fitness enthusiast who often shares glimpses of her workout routine with her Insta fam. The 46-year-old actor believes in staying active, and her gym sessions are nothing short of inspiring, featuring intense workouts and innovative exercises. She recently dropped a sneak peek of her fitness routine, serving up some serious mid-week workout motivation. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares her top 3 beauty secrets for glowing skin at 46: Exercise, water and… almonds! ) Soha Ali Khan showcases her intense workout routine in her latest Instagram video.(Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan's intense workout routine

On Tuesday, Soha treated her followers to a fun fitness update as she shared a workout video on Instagram with the caption, "Just hanging about." Rocking a vibrant multicoloured backless sports bra and sleek black tights, she powered through an intense gym session. Let's take a look at all the exercises she performed.

What exercises did Soha perform

Hanging leg raises: This move is perfect for strengthening the core and improving flexibility. By hanging from a bar and lifting her legs, Soha is targeting her abs and hip flexors, making it a great exercise for toning the lower body.

Pull-ups: A true test of upper body strength, pull-ups help in building back, shoulder, and arm muscles.

Incline dumbbell crunches: Soha kicks it up a notch by doing incline crunches with dumbbells. This variation intensifies the regular crunch by engaging the entire core, working the upper and lower abs, and improving overall abdominal strength.

Dumbbell squats: Squats are a go-to exercise for targeting the lower body, and with dumbbells, Soha is increasing the intensity to sculpt her legs, glutes, and thighs.

Stair climber: Stair climbing is an excellent cardio exercise that works the legs while also boosting the heart rate.

Standing cable row: This exercise focuses on the back, biceps, and shoulders.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.