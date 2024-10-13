Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan grace the ramp as showstoppers in elegant ethnic looks at Lakme Fashion Week. See pics

Lakme Fashion Week is in full swing, with designers showcasing their exquisite collections and celebrity showstoppers making stunning fashion statements. Recently, Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan graced the runway as showstoppers for designers Simmi Saboo and Urmil. Both stars looked like true goddesses as they strutted down the ramp in enchanting ethnic outfits. With the festive season in full swing, their looks are sure to inspire your ethnic wardrobe! Scroll down to take notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor stuns as beautiful Stree on ramp in ethereal lehenga ensemble and gorgeous long hair. Watch ) Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week.(Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor rocks stunning embellished lehenga

Karisma Kapoor's look features a sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline in a soothing light green shade, beautifully adorned with beaded embroidery and tassel detailing. The uneven hemline and delicate bow attached to the shoulder, cascading down, added a touch of drama to her ensemble. She paired it with a matching flared skirt embellished with intricate floral sequin embroidery and frill detailing along the hemline.

She accessorised her look with multiple stacked silver bracelets and bangles on her wrist, a ring adorning her finger, and a pair of silver strappy high heels. Her makeup was flawless, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and mascara-coated lashes. She completed her look with blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses elegantly left open and parted down the middle, she perfectly finished off her ethnic look.

Decoding Soha Ali Khan's showstopper look

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan looked equally glamorous in a stunning mustard yellow lehenga ensemble that featured a sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with golden sequin embroidery and intricate silver motifs. The matching flared skirt perfectly complemented the blouse, while the accompanying dupatta, embellished with delicate borders, added an extra layer of sophistication.

She styled her look with an elegant kundan necklace featuring vibrant green emeralds, paired with silver hoop earrings and delicate bangles on her wrist. With smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, glossy pink lipstick and her tresses elegantly pinned back, she looked stunning.