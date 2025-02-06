Soha Ali Khan shares her top 3 beauty secrets for glowing skin at 46: Exercise, water and… almonds!

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast at heart and is quite active on social media. From wellness tips to workout routines, she regularly shares snippets of her daily life with her Instagram family. Balancing a demanding career with her personal life, especially motherhood, is no easy feat, but Soha manages it with grace. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Soha shares her top beauty secrets that keep her skin looking its best no matter how busy life gets. (Also read: 7 inside pics of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's truly unforgettable visit to Kiyomizu-dera temple in Japan with Inaaya ) Check out Soha Ali Khan's top tips for healthy, glowing skin amidst a busy lifestyle.(Instagram/@sakpataudi)

"As a Bollywood actress, fitness lover, and mother, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to balance personal and professional life. A demanding schedule and daily stress can take a toll on skin health, but I have found simple habits that help me maintain healthy, glowing skin. Here are my top three beauty secrets that keep my skin looking its best, no matter how busy life gets," Soha shared. Curious about her beauty secrets? Here are her top three tips for achieving glowing skin, no matter how hectic life gets.

1. A clean, natural diet

"I firmly believe that beauty starts from within, and my diet plays a crucial role in keeping my skin healthy," says Soha. Here are some of her go-to dietary choices:

Almonds

Almonds are a staple in Soha's daily routine and an absolute powerhouse of nutrition. "Packed with 15 essential nutrients, including protein, vitamin E, and antioxidants, almonds help fight oxidative stress and protect my skin from damage," she says.

She added, “The healthy fats and vitamin E in California almonds are known for their anti-ageing properties, which contribute to smoother, more youthful-looking skin. I make sure to include a handful of almonds in my morning routine or enjoy them as a mid-day snack to keep my skin nourished, radiant, and glowing from the inside out.”

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, fenugreek (methi), and amaranth (chaulai) also play a vital role in Soha's skincare regimen. "Leafy greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They help detoxify my body, reduce inflammation, and promote clear, radiant skin," Soha revealed.

She loves incorporating these greens into her meals, saying, "I add them to smoothies, soups, and traditional dishes like dal or sabzi, ensuring that my skin gets the nourishment it needs."

Seasonal fruits

When it comes to skin health, Soha is a fan of seasonal fruits. "Packed with antioxidants and hydrating properties, seasonal fruits like oranges, berries, and papaya help boost collagen production, brighten my skin and keep it supple," she said.

For a refreshing and nutritious boost, Soha enjoys fresh fruit bowls as part of her breakfast or blends them into smoothies. "These fruits support my skin's natural glow while adding essential vitamins and hydration to my routine," she shared.

2. Hydration

No skincare routine is complete without hydration, and Soha makes it a priority. "Hydration is a crucial part of my skincare regimen. I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins, maintain skin elasticity, and keep my skin healthy and glowing," she explained.

Soha mixes things up with infused water with lemon and mint, coconut water, and herbal teas like chamomile or green tea, which not only hydrate but also provide additional skin-nourishing benefits.

3. Regular exercise

For Soha, staying active isn't just about fitness, it's about maintaining skin health too. "Regular exercise improves blood circulation, ensuring that oxygen and nutrients reach my skin cells, resulting in a natural, radiant glow," she said.

Whether it's a quick workout or a Pilates session, Soha makes sure to stay active. "Exercise promotes overall well-being and keeps my skin looking its best. It's not just about the body; it's about feeling good inside and out," she added.

By making these dietary choices and self-care practices a part of her daily routine, Soha ensures that her skin remains healthy, hydrated, and radiant, even with a demanding schedule. "Taking care of my skin is a form of self-care," she said, "and I've learned that it's the small habits, like eating nutritious foods, staying hydrated, and staying active, that make the biggest difference."