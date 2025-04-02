Kareena Kapoor stuns in chic bandhani print shirt and denim combo at nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book launch. Watch
Kareena Kapoor channels a luxe casualwear look by incorporating traditional print into her casual outfit.
Kareena Kapoor attended Rujuta Diwekar's book launch in a chic outfit, showing her support for the nutritionist in style. Kareena Kapoor's style repertoire is effortless, and once again, she has proved it by wearing an interesting fusion look. She paired a traditional Indian print with a contemporary staple, elevating it with this simple touch. Let's take a deeper dive into the look and check for style takeaways.
More about the look
Kareena Kapoor made a fashion statement with simple casual wear. She wore a vibrant purple shirt featuring a bandhani print, which she tucked into high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans for a fitted yet comfortable look. The shirt is from the brand Yesha Sant. If she had worn a solid purple shirt, the effect wouldn't have been this fashionable. This also shifts the focus on Indian prints and how stylish they can be when added in daily wear.
She completed the outfit beige pointed-toe heels. Keeping the look light and easy going, she accessorised with sunglasses and wore her hair down.
Style takeaways
This is the perfect look for subtle Indo-fusion wear. Next time you wish to go for understated looks, consider these:
- Keep your outfit contemporary while incorporating Indian prints for a stylish fusion look. So with modern silhouettes like blazers, shirts, and co-ord sets, go with classic prints like block prints, ajrak, ikat, bandhani.
- Keep one piece of your ensemble untouched for a balanced look. The jeans enhanced the outfit with their classic straight-fit and universally flattering high-waisted design, adding a timeless appeal to the fusion style.
On the work front
Kareena Kapoor was seen in multiple movies in 2024, including Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. Next, she will be seen again in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.
