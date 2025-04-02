Kareena Kapoor stuns in chic bandhani print shirt and denim combo at nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book launch. Watch

Kareena Kapoor attended Rujuta Diwekar's book launch in a chic outfit, showing her support for the nutritionist in style. Kareena Kapoor's style repertoire is effortless, and once again, she has proved it by wearing an interesting fusion look. She paired a traditional Indian print with a contemporary staple, elevating it with this simple touch. Let's take a deeper dive into the look and check for style takeaways. Kareena Kapoor looked stylish in the unconventional pairing.(PC: IG/@manavmanglani)

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor massive diamond ring makes up for her lacklustre gown at the Vivienne Westwood Mumbai show. Watch

More about the look

Kareena Kapoor made a fashion statement with simple casual wear. She wore a vibrant purple shirt featuring a bandhani print, which she tucked into high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans for a fitted yet comfortable look. The shirt is from the brand Yesha Sant. If she had worn a solid purple shirt, the effect wouldn't have been this fashionable. This also shifts the focus on Indian prints and how stylish they can be when added in daily wear.

She completed the outfit beige pointed-toe heels. Keeping the look light and easy going, she accessorised with sunglasses and wore her hair down.

ALSO READ: It's Bebo's world and we are just living in it: Kareena Kapoor wows at Lakme Fashion Week gala in ivory look. Watch

Style takeaways

This is the perfect look for subtle Indo-fusion wear. Next time you wish to go for understated looks, consider these:

Keep your outfit contemporary while incorporating Indian prints for a stylish fusion look. So with modern silhouettes like blazers, shirts, and co-ord sets, go with classic prints like block prints, ajrak, ikat, bandhani.

Keep one piece of your ensemble untouched for a balanced look. The jeans enhanced the outfit with their classic straight-fit and universally flattering high-waisted design, adding a timeless appeal to the fusion style.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor was seen in multiple movies in 2024, including Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. Next, she will be seen again in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.