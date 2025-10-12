BOULDER, Colo. — Kaidon Salter tossed two touchdown passes and Colorado's defense came up big in the fourth quarter with an interception and a fourth-down stop to help the Buffaloes beat No. 22 Iowa State 24-17 on Saturday. Kaidon Salter throws 2 TD passes, Colorado's defense shines in 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State

Salter threw for 255 yards, including a 70-yard TD strike to Omarion Miller, as the Buffaloes snapped a two-game skid. Salter took a knee to close out the game and threw the ball high into the air. The students rushed the field despite warnings from the public address announcer.

It was the second win over an Top 25 team since coach Deion Sanders took over at Colorado. Sanders was on the sideline after undergoing surgery related to his blood clots earlier in the week.

The momentum flipped early in the fourth quarter with the Cyclones facing third-and-goal at the 7. Rocco Becht was intercepted by Tawfiq Byard, but a flag was thrown for an apparent pass interference behind the play. The officials huddled for a moment before waiving off the flag.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was livid on the sideline. He was still angry and yelling at the officials after the Cyclones forced a Buffaloes punt.

Soon after, Iowa State faced a fourth-and-1 at their 18 only to be stuffed by Colorado.

It led to a 29-yard field goal by Alejandro Mata to make it 24-17.

Salter's short TD pass to Joseph Williams in the third quarter gave the Buffaloes the lead for good. Salter also hit Williams for a 38-yard gain late in the fourth that sealed the victory. Williams had eight catches for 128 yards.

Abu Sama III ran for 177 yards and a pair of short touchdowns for the Cyclones, who have dropped two in a row.

Iowa State: The Cyclones committed seven penalties against Colorado. This after being called for eight the week before in a loss at Cincinnati. It’s an uncharacteristic trend for the Cyclones, who over the past two seasons have been one of the least penalized teams in the nation.

Colorado: The banged-up Buffaloes had 17 players ruled out for the game. They were outgained by a 441-395 margin.

Iowa State: Hosts No. 18 BYU on Oct. 25.

Colorado: At Utah on Oct. 25.

