Where is Joseph Duggar lodged? Custody details and jail records explained amid child abuse arrest

Duggar, 31, is currently lodged in the Washington County jail in Arkansas , where he was booked on March 18 at 3:59 pm local time, People reported. He remains in custody there pending extradition to Bay County, Florida, where he will face charges, according to Newsweek.

Joseph Duggar has been taken into custody following his arrest on child abuse-related charges, prompting widespread searches about his current location and jail status.

Arrest and case details The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced that Duggar has been charged with lewd molestation of a victim under 12 and related conduct, as reported by People.

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The case stems from an alleged 2020 incident involving a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in Panama City Beach. Authorities further alleged that Duggar admitted to the conduct after being confronted by the victim’s father and detectives.

Newsweek reported that Duggar was arrested out of state following coordination between Arkansas and Florida law enforcement agencies.

Why jail records are not easily available Despite confirmation of his booking, Duggar’s jail records are not widely visible in public searches, which has led to confusion.

While officials have not directly commented on the issue, the limited availability may be due to the interstate nature of the case, as indicated by Newsweek. Since Duggar is being held in Arkansas but will be tried in Florida, records may be updated separately across jurisdictions or delayed in public databases.

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Administrative lag in publishing inmate details online can also contribute to such gaps, even when custody is confirmed.

What happens next Duggar is expected to be extradited to Bay County, Florida, where he will appear before a judge, according to Newsweek.

However, no official timeline for the transfer has been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.