Where is Joseph Duggar lodged? Custody details and jail records explained amid child abuse arrest
Joseph Duggar, 31, has been arrested on child abuse charges.
Joseph Duggar has been taken into custody following his arrest on child abuse-related charges, prompting widespread searches about his current location and jail status.
Duggar, 31, is currently lodged in the Washington County jail in Arkansas, where he was booked on March 18 at 3:59 pm local time, People reported. He remains in custody there pending extradition to Bay County, Florida, where he will face charges, according to Newsweek.
Arrest and case details
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced that Duggar has been charged with lewd molestation of a victim under 12 and related conduct, as reported by People.
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The case stems from an alleged 2020 incident involving a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in Panama City Beach. Authorities further alleged that Duggar admitted to the conduct after being confronted by the victim’s father and detectives.
Newsweek reported that Duggar was arrested out of state following coordination between Arkansas and Florida law enforcement agencies.
Why jail records are not easily available
Despite confirmation of his booking, Duggar’s jail records are not widely visible in public searches, which has led to confusion.
While officials have not directly commented on the issue, the limited availability may be due to the interstate nature of the case, as indicated by Newsweek. Since Duggar is being held in Arkansas but will be tried in Florida, records may be updated separately across jurisdictions or delayed in public databases.
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Administrative lag in publishing inmate details online can also contribute to such gaps, even when custody is confirmed.
What happens next
Duggar is expected to be extradited to Bay County, Florida, where he will appear before a judge, according to Newsweek.
However, no official timeline for the transfer has been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More