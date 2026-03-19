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    Where is Joseph Duggar lodged? Custody details and jail records explained amid child abuse arrest

    Joseph Duggar, 31, has been arrested on child abuse charges.

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 8:37 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
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    Joseph Duggar has been taken into custody following his arrest on child abuse-related charges, prompting widespread searches about his current location and jail status.

    Despite confirmation of his booking, Duggar’s jail records are not widely visible in public searches. (Instagram/ @littleduggarfamily)
    Despite confirmation of his booking, Duggar’s jail records are not widely visible in public searches. (Instagram/ @littleduggarfamily)

    Duggar, 31, is currently lodged in the Washington County jail in Arkansas, where he was booked on March 18 at 3:59 pm local time, People reported. He remains in custody there pending extradition to Bay County, Florida, where he will face charges, according to Newsweek.

    Arrest and case details

    The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced that Duggar has been charged with lewd molestation of a victim under 12 and related conduct, as reported by People.

    Also Read: Joseph Duggar net worth: How much does the reality star and his wife earn from Instagram, TV show rights?

    The case stems from an alleged 2020 incident involving a 9-year-old girl during a family vacation in Panama City Beach. Authorities further alleged that Duggar admitted to the conduct after being confronted by the victim’s father and detectives.

    Newsweek reported that Duggar was arrested out of state following coordination between Arkansas and Florida law enforcement agencies.

    Why jail records are not easily available

    Despite confirmation of his booking, Duggar’s jail records are not widely visible in public searches, which has led to confusion.

    While officials have not directly commented on the issue, the limited availability may be due to the interstate nature of the case, as indicated by Newsweek. Since Duggar is being held in Arkansas but will be tried in Florida, records may be updated separately across jurisdictions or delayed in public databases.

    Also Read: Antonio Brown extradition row: Ex-Steelers star's last update before arrest; ‘winning days’

    Administrative lag in publishing inmate details online can also contribute to such gaps, even when custody is confirmed.

    What happens next

    Duggar is expected to be extradited to Bay County, Florida, where he will appear before a judge, according to Newsweek.

    However, no official timeline for the transfer has been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

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